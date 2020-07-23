Emporia State Athletics has confirmed that three student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 during the second round of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. All three were asymptomatic and had not begun the voluntary summer conditioning program.
The testing of student-athletes is part of Emporia State Athletics comprehensive phased return to campus. There have been a total of 86 student-athletes and staff tested this summer as a part of the athletic department's program with only three positive results.
Each person that tests positive will be medically managed following the guidance of the CDC, State of Kansas, Lyon County, NCAA and Emporia State University. Once released by public health, who determines when they have met CDC criteria for recovery, student-athletes will need to be cleared by the team physician before participating in any type of workout.
"Just based on the numbers across the country, we assumed there would probably be some positive results during our testing," said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. "We have and will continue to follow the procedures in place to allow our student-athletes to return to training."
These procedures are in place to allow our student-athletes to return to training in a safe, structured and educated manner that follows best practices outlined by state and local health officials, the NCAA and the Emporia State University Fall Planning Group.
