The Emporia Gazette
A fire in rural Lyon County threatened a building Thursday afternoon, but crews were able to contain the damage.
A statement released Friday by the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to the area of Road B and Road 190 shortly after 3 p.m.
After some confusion, authorities determined an old rail car was fully engulfed in flames. It was close to a burn barrel.
It was also near a home, which caused concern because of high wind gusts. But crews put out the fire before it spread to anything else.
No one was injured. No estimate was released on the amount of damage.
