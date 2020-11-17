A fruitful new partnership was recently rooted in Emporia.
A “Giving Grove” was planted at Abundant Harvest in collaboration with Grace United Methodist Church.
The partnership started in June when Grace United Methodist Church applied for a grant from the “Big Gardens of Kansas City” for new program called “Giving Grove” to plant groves of fruit trees in efforts to help feed the hungry.
Church Member Joan Parks emailed Abundant Harvest Director Lee Alderman to partner together.
Parks said she wanted to know if Alderman would be interested in planting fruit trees. The answer was an immediate “yes” for him.
“We already have a large community garden, maybe 45 feet by 45 feet,” Alderman said. “So, to put in an orchard was kind of an easy yes for us.”
Big Gardens helped GUMC plant their own community garden several years ago, so Parks was aware of how helpful the organization can be.
One stipulation of the grant was that a certain percentage of the fruit from the trees would go to feed the hungry, Parks said. Fortunately, 100% of the food at Abundant Harvest goes to feed the hungry.
In September, eight members of GUMC and Abundant Harvest had an online webinar training on the planting and caring of the trees. They had the option to plant 10-12 fruit trees of their choice between apple, cherry, peach and pear. Together, they settled on 10 pear trees.
“Pear trees are heavy producers,” Alderman said. “We should get through the life of the trees, at least 1,000 bushels out of them. They are easy to maintain.”
Whenever the fruit comes off from the trees, they are ready to eat.
On Nov. 5, volunteers from Emporia State, Emporia High, the church and surrounding area came to help plant the trees. However, five of the plant trees were damaged.
“They did plant five trees [on Nov. 5] and then we are going to plant the other five … [on Nov. 12],” Parks said.
On the training webinar, Parks learned a lot about the fruit trees and how to take care of them. Giving Grove provided them with the trees, fertilizer, tools, mulch and branch spreaders. The webinar informed them that the trees will start to bear fruit in three years. Alderman added that the community will be notified and they can come over when the pears are ready.
“They will probably have several weeks to pick these pears, store them and eat them as needed,” he said. “Another thing about pears is they will store for a significant amount of time compared to other fruits.”
Parks and Alderman both said that Big Gardens will come to check on the orchard frequently and provide ongoing webinars to take care of the trees.
“Hopefully we will have an abundance of fruit for our community,” Parks said. “I think it is just a way of reaching out to the people that need help as this pandemic has made a bad year for us.”
She is excited for the future when the trees start to bear the fruit.
GUMC and Abundant Harvest are both willing to plant more groves for the community with Big Gardens. Parks said that they will try to plant some fruit trees at the church’s community garden, located at . On Nov. 9, Alderman told Big Gardens that if they wanted to plant more trees, Abundant Harvest would gladly plant 10 more.
“I still have some extra property,” he said. “May as well put it to good use.”
