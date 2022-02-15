Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 68F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.