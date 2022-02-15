Courtesy League of Women Voters Kansas
On February 3 Governor Kelly vetoed Senate Bill 355, noting: “The process of drawing districts each decade is the core to ensuring that all Kansans have the opportunity to participate in their government and have their voices heard.”
The Governor wrote that guidelines for redistricting “call for ensuring that districts are nearly equal to 734,470 in population as practicable while ensuring that plans have neither the purpose nor effect of diluting minority communities’ voting strength.”
The Governor’s rationale included the following statement: “SB 355, known as Ad Astra 2, does not follow these guidelines and provides no justification for deviation from those guidelines. Wyandotte County is carved into two separate congressional districts. Without explanation, this map shifts 46% of the Black population and 33% of the Hispanic population out of the third congressional district by dividing the Hispanic neighborhoods of Quindaro Bluffs, Bethel-Welborn, Strawberry Hill, Armourdale and others from Argentine, Turner and the rest of Kansas City, Kansas south of I-70. To replace lost population in the third district, this map adds in counties that are more rural to the south and west of the core of the Kansas City metropolitan area. Ad Astra 2 also separates the city of Lawrence from Douglas County and inserts urban precincts of Lawrence into the largely rural Big First Congressional District, reducing the strength of communities of interest in Western Kansas and unnecessarily dividing communities of interest in Eastern Kansas.”
View the proposed redistricting map (Sub SB 355) here: HYPERLINK “http://www.kslegresearch.org/KLRD-web/Publications/Redistricting/2022-Plans/M3_AdAstra_2-packet.pdf” http://www.kslegresearch.org/KLRD-web/Publications/Redistricting/2022-Plans/M3_AdAstra_2-packet.pdf.
February 7-Senate
Senate President Masterson moved Sub SB 355 be passed notwithstanding the Governor’s veto. On roll call, the vote was: Yeas 24; Nays 15; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea. A two-thirds majority (27) is needed to override the Governor’s veto.
Senator Alley moved the Senate adjourn. On roll call, the vote was: Yeas 26; Nays 13; Absent or Not Voting 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
February 8-Senate
Senate President Masterson moved the Senate reconsider its action on the veto of Sub SB 355. On roll call, the vote was: Yeas 28; Nays 11; Present and Passing 1. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Senator Masterson moved Sub SB 355 be passed notwithstanding the Governor’s veto. The vote was: Yeas 27; Nays 11; Present and Passing 2. Sen. Longbine voted Yea. A two-thirds majority (27 votes) is necessary to override the Governor’s veto.
February 8-House
H Sub for SB 347 would enact the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act, which would establish new economic development incentives targeted at specific industries to firms that agree to invest at least $1.0 billion within the State of Kansas and their suppliers. The vote was: Yeas 80; Nays 41; Absent or not voting 4. Voting Yea were Representatives Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith.
The bill was signed by the Governor February 10.
Feb. 9-Senate
H Sub SB 347, passed by the House Feb. 8 (above), was voted on: Yeas 31; Nays 9. Senator Longbine voted Yea.
Feb. 9-House
The House considered the Governor’s veto of the redistricting bill passed by the Senate, Sub SB 355. The Governor’s objection to Sub SB 355 was read, and a two-thirds majority of the House members (84) was required to override the Governor’s veto. The vote was: Yeas 85; Nays 37; Absent or not voting: 3. Local Representatives Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HCR 5023, a concurrent resolution denouncing price gouging and market manipulation in the natural gas marketplace and supporting investigations into the extraordinary price increases of wholesale natural gas during the extreme cold weather of February 2021, was considered on final action. The vote was: Yeas 114; Nays 2; Present but not voting: 4; Absent or not voting: 5. Representatives Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2473 would amend law governing the composition of the Board of Trustees of the Douglas County Law Library. The vote was: Yeas 121; Nays 0; Absent or not voting: 4. Representatives Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2490 would amend law governing the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) savings program to make the program compliant with the federal Internal Revenue Code and mandatory federal regulations. The program allows individuals with a disability and their families to save private funds without violating federal means-tested benefit requirements. The vote was: Yeas 118; Nays 3; Absent or not voting: 4. Representatives Highland, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
Feb. 10-Senate
SB 327 would exclude delivery charges that are separately stated on an invoice or similar document from the sales price for purposes of retail sales and compensating use tax. On roll call, the vote was: Yeas 40; Nays 0. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 300 would amend definitions in the Kansas Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Kansas RICO Act). The bill would add to the definition of “covered person” a person who has engaged in identity theft or identity fraud. The bill also would add identity theft or identity fraud to the list of crimes for which committing, attempting, or conspiring to commit or soliciting, coercing, or intimidating another person to commit a misdemeanor or felony violation would constitute “racketeering activity” under the Kansas RICO Act. The vote was: Yeas 40; Nays 0 Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
SB 346 would allow for the on-farm retail sale of milk or milk products, regulate the labeling and advertising of such products, extend the sunset date for certain milk and dairy license fees, allow the Secretary of Agriculture to declare an imminent health hazard when necessary to protect the public health, and allow the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) to assess a civil penalty for certain violations. The vote was: Yeas 38; Nays 0; Present and Passing 2 Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
Friday, Feb. 11: Both House and Senate met for the introduction of bills, but no votes were taken.
Each committee member working on these reports is following bills on chosen topics. Among the bills followed are SB 406 and HB 2681.
SB 406-Creating the Back the Blue Act to authorize the issuance of protective orders to prohibit the acquisition and possession of firearms in order to reduce law enforcement officer deaths. Referred to Committee on Federal & State Affairs (Sen. Longbine is on that committee).
HB 2681-Requiring all forfeited or seized firearms in the possession of a law enforcement agency to be disposed of in accordance with the Kansas Code of Criminal Procedure. Referred to Committee on Federal & State Affairs (Rep. E. Smith is on that committee).
This report was prepared by the League of Women Voters of Emporia Legislators Vote Tracking Committee: Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, Mary McGaw, Gail Milton, and Susan Fowler.
