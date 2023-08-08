The Emporia Gazette
Tracy L. Edwards, CFP, APMA, of Platinum Financial Solutions, a financial advisory practice affiliated with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, has recently attained the distinction of Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor.
Edwards joins the ranks of just 18% among nearly 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisors who have reached this notable status.
According to a written release, Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisors are dedicated to delivering personalized client service and catering to the intricate and distinctive financial requirements of their clients. Eligibility for this esteemed status entails substantial experience in furnishing a comprehensive approach to financial planning and guidance, successful completion of specialized training, and a track record of exceptional business accomplishments.
Operated as a Private Wealth advisory practice, Platinum Financial Solutions extends financial counsel grounded in a robust comprehension of client requisites and anticipations. The advisory services are dispensed through individualized one-on-one interactions with clients.
Those interested in learning more about the services offered can contact Tracy Edwards or his team at 620-343-7937. Alternately, they can visit the Ameriprise office situated at 702 Commercial, Ste 1B, or access additional details on their official website, www.ameripriseadvisors.com/team/platinum-financialsolutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.