The Sertoma Club of Emporia’s 11th annual biscuits and gravy fundraiser is headed to the drive-thru again this year due to COVID-19.
The event will be held from 7 - 11 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Emporia Senior Center parking lot, 603 E. 12th Ave., serving biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage patties, milk and orange juice. An alternate biscuit sausage sandwich will be available for those who don’t want biscuits and gravy.
The Sertoma Club operates the miniature train in Soden’s Grove and provides scholarships to students at Emporia State University, the Emporia State Department of Nursing, and the Flint Hills Technical College exceeding $9,000.
“This breakfast is our means of raising the money to fund those vital scholarships, which provide financial assistance allowing students to complete their education,” said Terri Summey.
Tickets are just $5.
For advance tickets or to be a sponsor for the event, contact a Sertoma member or an ESU nursing student.
You can contact the Sertoma Club through the club’s Facebook page using Messenger.
