Special to The Gazette
Representing Flint Hills Beverage is Casey Mussatto presenting a check to the All Veterans Memorial. The contribution is based upon sales of Budweiser in the FHB distribution area during the August thru September time period. Over the years, the Osage City distributor has supported many local activities and events. Representing the Memorial are Ron Whitney and Frank Lowery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.