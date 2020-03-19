Genevieve Lucille England Casteel, of Olpe, joined her Heavenly Father, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She was 86.
Genevieve was born August 26, 1933 in Rural Paola, Kansas to Rube and Ella (Dageforde) England. She was the fourth of seven children; Ellen Benedict (deceased), Earnest England of Kismit KS, Charlotte Bruhns (deceased), Victor England of Gillette, WY, Shirley Sheaffer of Perry KS and Larry England (deceased). She met David Casteel and they married on December 29, 1961. They enjoyed raising their daughters, Kathy and Sharron. Genevieve worked for the Olpe Bank then at Panhandle. She was a caregiver to people in their homes. Her family was the greatest joy of her life.
Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents, Rube and Ella; stepmother, Helen Diebolt England; husband, David Casteel. She is survived by her daughters, Sharron (Sam) Isch and Kathy Casteel, both of Olpe; grandchildren, Traci (Michael) Arndt of Olpe and Jeffry Bucher of Osage City; great grandchildren, Kane Crisp, Harrison Arndt, and Lillian Arndt; and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial has already taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hetlinger Developemental Workshop in care of Charter Funerals.
