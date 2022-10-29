EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Local candidates for office who recently took part in a forum hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters. Being informed is an important aspect of the democratic process, and a candidate’s willingness to speak and answer questions is appreciated.
Mariah Holloway, who recently told us her side of the story when it came to having so many cats at her home. It takes a lot of courage to speak out under that kind of scrutiny and we applaud her for that.
Visit Emporia for earning three first-place awards during the Kansas Tourism Conference last week. Visit Emporia’s awards include the People’s Choice Award, print advertising for the city’s disc golf and cycling field guides, and the Emporia Visitors Guide. Visit Emporia worked with IM Design on the projects.
The Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Emporia State for hosting the 37th annual Pole-Sit outside of the university. The fundraiser benefits SOS Inc.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
