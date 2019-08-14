A former Emporia chiropractor charged with multiple sex crimes is set to appear for jury trial early next week as dates were officially confirmed late Wednesday afternoon.
Jury selection for the trial of Eric Hawkins will begin 9 a.m. Monday in the Lyon County Courthouse. The trial has been tentatively scheduled to last five days.
Hawkins was originally arrested in late Aug. 2018 and has since been charged with three sex crimes. He has been accused of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery against two female patients in separate incidents, as well as a third charge of “rape: misrepresenting intercourse as medically necessary” by a female patient who was 15 or 16 years of age at the time of the alleged assault.
The first count alleges Hawkins put his hands beneath the accuser’s pants and underwear and massaged her buttocks without consent. The second count alleges Hawkins slapped a patient on the buttocks without consent. The third count alleges that Hawkins pulled his teenage accuser’s waistband below her genitals and penetrated her labia with his fingers. All patients had been receiving treatment from Hawkins prior to the days of the alleged incidents.
Monday’s trial concerns counts one and three only. A separate trial for the second count of sexual battery is set to begin Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.