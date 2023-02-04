The Emporia Arts Council’s Performing Arts Series continues this month with something fantastical.
Dragons & Mythical Beasts, an interactive mythical world of myths and legends for the whole family, will be held at Emporia State University’s Albert Taylor Hall at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
“Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth,” the arts center said in a written release. “Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don’t wake the Dragon. This Olivier Award nominated show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life.”
Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $12.50 per youth. Purchase tickets online at emporiaksarts.org/performingarts or at the Emporia Arts Center located at 815 Commercial St. Free tickets to ESU and Flint Hills Technical College students with student ID.
