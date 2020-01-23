It is with heavy hearts that we bid Frank Blair Sloat farewell from this world. On Monday, January 20, 2020 Frank passed from this life into the eternal presence of our Heavenly Father.
A committed follower of Jesus Christ, Frank was also a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a friend to his Emporia community, to which he and wife Joy moved in the early 1980’s. In particular, as a retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Frank was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A holder of the Purple Heart award, Frank served in the roles of post commander and quartermaster for the VFW local 1980, as well as a member of the color guard and numerous other functions over the years.
Frank will be missed by his family and friends, and by those who shared in serving our nation and the community with honor and distinction.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Burial will be Monday, January 27, at 1:00 PM at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Manhattan, Kansas.
Family will receive friends Friday evening, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to Lowry-Funston Post 1980 VFW sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences may be sent online to the family through the funeral home website:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.