The Emporia girls basketball team opened its postseason campaign with a resounding offensive and defensive statement, eviscerating Newton 62-16 at home Tuesday night.
“We played well across the board,” said Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I think our bench played well. I think the starters played well. I think every kid played well and they understood their role.”
The Spartans (15-6) were coming off a performance against Seaman last Friday in which they left much to be desired and faced a quick turnaround prior to this week’s sub-state action.
Dorsey said that, contrary to a couple of lackluster performances of late, she could tell well before Tuesday’s tip that her team was galvanized to make a run.
“I can tell you, there was a look in their eyes tonight,” she said. “They knew they hadn’t played well [recently]. They knew it. We knew it. People knew. I knew going into Monday that they knew it. Practice was good, practice was serious. Warming up, everyone asks, ‘What do you say?’ I don’t have to say a lot to this group. I think they understand what needs to be done and I could see it in our eyes tonight, which is a fun feeling.”
The Spartans came out of the gate with a vengeance defensively, forcing five Newton turnovers and holding the Railers without a field goal to take a 14-2 lead at the 2:51 mark of the first quarter.
“They played with some pep defensively and I think when we’re peppy defensively, the basket gets bigger for us,” Dorsey said.
In the first half, sophomore Rebecca Snyder scored 18 points down low, which Dorsey said allowed Emporia’s guards to find open shots once the Newton defense sucked in to try to mitigate Snyder as a threat.
“[Snyder] allows for those guards to have some pressure off of them,” Dorsey said. “I think they tried to face-guard Gracie or pressure her early. But when you have that paint presence, it opens it up for those perimeter players and they’re good shooters. They just need to get their feet set and confidence to knock it in, and I think that’s what happened tonight. It was a good shooting night because we had pop defensively and our ball movement was strong.”
The Spartans were excellent from the perimeter, hitting 9 of 12 3-pointers, including 6 of 7 in the second half. Overall, they shot 64% (25 of 39) from the floor
Meanwhile, the Emporia defense held Newton to just 17% (5 of 29) shooting and 8% (1 of 12) from beyond the arc. The Railers also committed 19 turnovers.
Junior Gracie Gilpin led the Spartans with 21 points in the game on 8 of 12 shooting, which included going 5 of 7 from long range.
“Gracie’s a competitor and you can see it in her face,” Dorsey said. “I knew she was going to shoot it well tonight. I could sense it about her. She can score, Rebecca can score and there’s other ones. Allie [Baker] hit one, Macey [Adams] hit a couple. We have other kids that can score too.”
Snyder finished with 18 points inside, all of which were scored in the first half. Dorsey pointed out the need for her team to pitch a tent in the post if it wants to make a deep push in the postseason.
“Anytime you can go inside-out and challenge both the paint and the perimeter, I think that’s tough to guard,” Dorsey said. “Obviously, going forward we need a paint presence, and if that’s Rebecca [Snyder], if that’s Rylee [Peak], if it’s guards penetrating, whatever it is, we have to have a paint presence. When we establish that early, it opens up for us a lot on the perimeter.”
The win earned Emporia a berth in the sub-state championship game against Seaman at Topeka West High School at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Vikings defeated Topeka West 60-33 on Tuesday. Friday’s game will be a rematch of the game between Emporia and Seaman played last Friday, which the Spartans won 37-29.
Dorsey said that the emphasis for the team is to take each day and each game as it comes and to focus on what needs to be done when it needs to be done.
“We have talked one game at a time, it’s just one at a time, it’s the most important game, 32 minutes,” she said. “They know they have an opportunity to do something special this year. We said it in November, we’re starting to see it [when] they come out and are focused and [have a] killer instinct. They had a look about them tonight that was killer instinct and I liked that look. I think they can maintain that for Friday. I like our chances.”
NEWTON -- 7; 3; 4; 2; -- 16
EMPORIA -- 18; 15; 18; 11 -- 62
Newton -- Zenner (4, 1-3), Antonowich (4, 1-5), Koontz (3, 1-4), Valle-Ponds (3, 1-4), Loewen (2, 1-2), Hendrickson (0, 0-2), Entz (0, 0-4), Seidl (0, 0-1), Hernandez (0, 0-1), Edwards (0, 0-2), Blaylock (0, 0-1). FG: 5-29. 3-pt: 1-12. FT: 5-12. TO: 19.
Emporia -- Gilpin (21, 8-12), Snyder (18, 8-10), Kirmer (7, 3-3), Baker (6, 2-2), Adams (5, 2-3), Wiltz (3, 1-3), Herfkens (2, 1-1), Christensen (0, 0-1), Peak (0, 0-2), Gutierez (0, 0-1). FG: 25-39. 3-pt: 9-12. FT: 3-9. TO: 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.