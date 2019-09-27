Cleata Rae Dieker, 86, of Emporia
died on Thursday, September 19, 2019
at the Holiday Resort Care Center.
Cleata was born on July 13, 1933 in
Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Roy
A. and Dorothy Heaton Moon. She
married Donald Dieker on February
16, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic
Church, Emporia. He died on May 19,
1990 in Emporia. She married Johnnie Thompson in
November 1991, they later divorced.
Surviving family members include: sons, Leonard
(Linda) Dieker and Kevin (Lisa) Dieker both of
Emporia; son-in-law, Terry Hall; 10 grandchildren and 8
great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband,
Donald Dieker; son, Stephen Dieker; daughter, Marilyn
Hall; grandson, Jay Dieker; sister, Marie Davis; and
brother, Roy (Bud) Moon.
Cleata worked for Woolworth, Urbanside Grocery, and
with her husband helped build two business’s Dieker
Dairy and Dieker R.V. She was a member of the Sacred
Heart Catholic Church. Cleata traveled the United
States and several countries which she absolutely loved.
For many years Cleata was 4H leader and a member of
the neighborhood Unit group.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday,
October 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,
Emporia. The rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m.,
Wednesday at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers
memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s
Hospital for Children or Hetlinger Developmental
Services in care of the funeral home. You can leave
online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
CLEATA RAE DIEKER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.