Cleata Rae Dieker

Cleata Rae Dieker, 86, of Emporia

died on Thursday, September 19, 2019

at the Holiday Resort Care Center.

Cleata was born on July 13, 1933 in

Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Roy

A. and Dorothy Heaton Moon. She

married Donald Dieker on February

16, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic

Church, Emporia. He died on May 19,

1990 in Emporia. She married Johnnie Thompson in

November 1991, they later divorced.

Surviving family members include: sons, Leonard

(Linda) Dieker and Kevin (Lisa) Dieker both of

Emporia; son-in-law, Terry Hall; 10 grandchildren and 8

great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband,

Donald Dieker; son, Stephen Dieker; daughter, Marilyn

Hall; grandson, Jay Dieker; sister, Marie Davis; and

brother, Roy (Bud) Moon.

Cleata worked for Woolworth, Urbanside Grocery, and

with her husband helped build two business’s Dieker

Dairy and Dieker R.V. She was a member of the Sacred

Heart Catholic Church. Cleata traveled the United

States and several countries which she absolutely loved.

For many years Cleata was 4H leader and a member of

the neighborhood Unit group.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday,

October 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

Emporia. The rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m.,

Wednesday at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers

memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s

Hospital for Children or Hetlinger Developmental

Services in care of the funeral home. You can leave

online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

