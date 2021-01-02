EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
12-year-old Harmony Thompson of Emporia, who made and sold crafts in order to adopt a family for Christmas. Thompson was able to provide gifts for a family in need during the holidays.
Former Madison News editor Tammy Seimears for receiving the Greenwood County Extension Appreciation Award for her many years of supporting youth programs.
Dr. Ladun Oyenuga for taking the role of Lyon County’s Public Health Officer. She brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge. We look forward to seeing Dr. O step into the role.
And to Renee Hively for her years of service in the role, who stepped down, effective Dec. 31. Thank you for all you have done to lead us through this pandemic safely.
Bloom House Youth Services for organizing a drive to help women land on their feet as they transition away from Plumb Place. And to the many people who donated, both financially and with items, to make the drive a success.
All of our area United States Post Office employees who have been working long hours to keep the mail moving. We know things are hard for you all right now, but you are truly keeping the country going.
A posthumous nod to Mr. Don Grant, for leaving such a rich legacy of music, both in Emporia and around the world. His memory lives on in every Seasonal Celebration performance and every memory shared by former students.
Everyone in the community. Despite political differences and feelings on masks or whatever else might work to pull us apart, you have come together time and time again to fill a need somewhere. You have helped a neighbor, checked in on friends and family. You have done your part to make Emporia and Lyon County a great place to live.
So, let’s start 2021 off right and give ourselves all a well-deserved pat on the back.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.