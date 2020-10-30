A long distance, wonder goal from Newton’s Collin Hershberger landed the finishing blow to the Spartans’ 2020 season Thursday night. Minutes away from reaching a penalty shootout, in the dying moments of overtime, Hershberger’s 40-yard missile sailed into the back of the net, breaking a deadlock that had lasted for 45 minutes of play. The goal advanced the Railers to the regional final, and shut the curtain on an up-and-down season for EHS.
The Spartans saw their season come to an end in 3-2 defeat in the regional semi-final at Newton’s Fischer Field Thursday. Senior Hector Hernandez scored a pair of goals, but scoring was a limited resource in the match, and ultimately it was Newton that pulled away with the winning goal in the game’s 106th minute. EHS closes the season with a record of 7-8-1.
The Spartans have struggled in the early minutes of many of their 16 matches this fall, and Thursday night delivered a familiar story for EHS. The Railers opened the match on the front foot, registering four shots in the early going before Newton’s Mikey Parga converted a 10th minute goal.
Playing from behind once again, the Spartans fought to claw back into the contest, and drew level on the reliable foot of Hector Hernandez. The senior knotted the match with a tally in the 27th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by the Railers. When Newton restored their advantage with a 49th minute goal, Hernandez delivered once again, providing a 61st minute equalizer.
Hernandez, who finishes his senior season as EHS’ leading goalscorer, has been the Spartans’ trusty front-man all season long, and even in Thursday’s loss, he continued to deliver for EHS in his final high school game.
With the match level, the two sides toiled through the remainder of regular time and into the exhausting series of overtimes. Newton largely dominated the run of play, rattling a shot of the post and outshooting EHS in overtime. Hershberger’s strike came from nothing, as he took a throw-in and sent it into the net, but the winner was surely deserved for a Railers’ team that had been dominant from start to finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.