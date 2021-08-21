Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
For seventh-grader Mila, it starts with some boys giving her an unwanted hug during a surprise birthday celebration. The next day it’s another hug. A smirk. Comments. It all feels...weird. According to her friend Zara, Mila is being immature and overreacting. Doesn’t she know what flirting looks like? But it keeps happening, despite Mila’s protests. On the bus, in the halls. Even during band practice — the one time Mila can always escape to her happy “blue sky” place. It seems like the boys are EVERYWHERE. And their behavior doesn’t feel like flirting-so what is it?
Mila starts to gain confidence when she enrolls in karate class. But her friends still don’t understand why Mila is making such a big deal about the boys’ attention. When Mila is finally pushed too far, she realizes she can’t battle this on her own, and she finds help in some unexpected places.
“Maybe He Just Likes You” is a contemporary, coming-of-age story that focuses on one girl gaining the strength and courage to stand up for herself and own her power. The story is told from Mila’s perspective and her journey, one that will resonate with many readers, is filled with genuine confusion, fear and this feeling of helplessness that can’t be ignored. When Mila struggles to find an ally that validates her feelings and the situation, Dee highlights why one might be reluctant to confide with the authority figures in her life. This book does not hesitate to hold the adults accountable for paying attention and listening when there is a problem.
Perhaps what is most outstanding is the development of Mila’s character. Mila herself is a sympathetic, funny, intelligent, and strong individual. When she is pitted against the judgments of others, Mila fights to find the strength to take control of her own narrative and illuminates the path towards speaking up and speaking out.
Written by the author of “Everything I Know About You” and “Star-Crossed,” Barbara Dee has created an incredibly, unique and essential story for young readers that is perfect to jumpstart dialogue about respect and boundaries. Although it’s more straightforward, Dee’s writing perfectly captures and validates the feelings surrounding harassment. “Maybe He Just Likes You” has been marked as a 2020 ALA notable children’s book and is featured on the William Allen White Master List for 6th - 8th graders.
