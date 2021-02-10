Lyon County Public Health reported two new deaths along with 35 new positives and 31 recoveries during it's Wednesday COVID-19 data report, bringing the county's active totals to 110.
Overall, 3,962 cases have been reported since March including 3,777 recoveries and 75 deaths. Four deaths were pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are currently no local COVID-related hospitalizations.
Statewide, KDHE reported an increase of 1,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Monday, pushing the statewide total to 284,894 since the outbreak started.
State health officials reported 106 more deaths, bringing the death total to 4,303 and hospitalizations increased by 91 to 8,840 since the outbreak started.
The state also said it has vaccinated 248,977 people, 331,022 total doses of the vaccine have been administered and 8.5% of the population has been vaccinated.
To see more information, visit the Lyon County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
