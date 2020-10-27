Three EHS cross country athletes — Treyson True, Jonathan Laudie and Micah Sheffy-Harris — qualified for the 5A state meet on Saturday afternoon.
EHS traveled to Wichita over the weekend to compete in regional competition. The Spartans’s girls program paced EHS on the day, earning fourth-place team finish while the boys finished in fifth-place. But the story of the event was the three individual runners who will now compete in the state meet on Oct. 31.
True, a senior, delivered EHS’ best individual performance of the day, recording a time of 14:54 in the boys 5K to earn a fourth-place finish in the event. Laudie, the sophomore, finished not far behind in 11-place, finishing with a time of 16:58. Missing out on state qualification were the likes of Caden Wilson (26th-place), Samuel Gillen (29), Lane Wullschleger (34), Tyler Prohl (36) and Tanner McGuire (42).
In the girls event, Sheffy-Harris once again excelled for the Spartans. Competing for her first shot at state competition, the freshman ran the 5K in 20:01 to finish in 12th-place with a spot in the field next week. Just behind her were Sofia Ruvalcaba (16th-place), Taryn West (18) and Avery Gutiterrez (19), and rounding out the field for EHS were Elizabeth Willhite (25), Maryn True (30), Lily Heinen (33).
Next weekend, True, Laudie and Sheffy-Harris will make the Halloween trip to Augusta’s four-mile creek resort where the trio of Spartans will take on a talented field in the 5A state meet. The boys competition begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday; the girls’ event will follow soon after at 10:05 a.m.
EHS Volleyball falls to Andover Central at sub-state
One of the Spartans’ most successful season’s in recent history reached its finish line Saturday afternoon as the Spartans were swept out of sub-state play by Andover Central.
Entering the day as one of four semi-finalists, EHS just couldn’t get by the Jaguars, falling in straight sets (25-17, 25-20) as the 2020 fall season came to a close. Newton emerged as champions on the day, defeating Andover 2-0 to advance to further state competition. With the defeat, the Spartans’ end the season with a record of 17-11.
Saturday’s defeat put the cap on what has been a year of progress for EHS. After recording a 10-25 record in 2019, the Spartans burst into 2020 with five wins to open the season, the program’s best start since at least 2013. With an emerging core of talented players, Ashley Nehls’ was potent, if at times inconsistent throughout the season, but shined most from in late September when EHS rattled off eight-consecutive wins, going seven matches without losing a single set. The Spartans stumbled in the home-stretch, dropping each of their final five matches on the season, but 2020 finished as an undisputed success for the program.
With the loss to Andover Saturday, EHS said goodbye to seniors Emily Christensen, Macey Adams, Abbie Demler and Sofia Rethman, all of whom made an impact for the Spartans this fall. But with a positive season under their belts and plenty talent across the roster headed into 2021, EHS’s ascension should only continue next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.