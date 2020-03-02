The Emporia Gazette
We have a winner!
After thousands of votes were cast at emporiyumks.com throughout the month of February, EmporiYUM Restaurant Month voting closed at midnight Saturday.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, The Emporia Gazette will surprise the winning restaurant with a Facebook “live” on location announcement and presentation.
At that time, The Gazette will also draw one lucky winner from the EmporiYUM passport contest. The winner will receive a $25 gift certificate to every participating EmporiYUM restaurant, good for dining out for an entire year.
Thousands of passports were used throughout EmporiYUM Restaurant month.
The full story, including winners, will be in Thursday’s paper.
