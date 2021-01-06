Deloris Mae Hensley, 88, Americus, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Diversicare of Council Grove, Kansas.
Deloris Mae VanSickle was born August 19, 1932 in rural Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Charles C. and Lillian M. (Randall) VanSickle. She married Melvin Boone Hensley in Emporia, Kansas on July 5, 1953. He died April 18, 1998. Surviving family members include son, John Boone Hensley (LaDonna), Emporia; daughters, Brenda Sue Hughes (Warren), LeRoy, Kansas, Mary Ann Charboneau (Lloyd), Emporia, Kansas, Carol Jean Barnaby (Mike), Topeka, Kansas, Sandra Dee Fleming, Americus; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild expected in February, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 1 sister, 2 brothers, and a grandson.
She was a 1951 graduate of Emporia High School, a member and past treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 1980, Fortieth Farmerettes, a room mother for all her children, Girl Scout Cookie Coordinator in the late 60’s and early 70’s, VFW disabled veterans Christmas Cookie Chairman, and an avid Bingo player.
The family will receive friends at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Cremation will follow.
A memorial has been established with Lowry-Funston Post #1980, VFW, with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
