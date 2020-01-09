Olpe students received an unexpected break from classes Wednesday afternoon as ongoing construction to the school's combined office area resulted in a small gas leak, forcing an emergency evacuation.
According to USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright, the leak was reported to the district around 2:30 p.m.
"It happened out in front of the new office complex," Argabright said in a phone interview late Thursday afternoon. "A contractor was digging a hole to put in a marquee sign and struck a gas line. We did have to evacuate for precautionary reasons."
Argabright reported that the evacuation went as planned, with no injuries or other issues arising in the process. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday classes are still expected to begin at their normal time.
"Our staff and students really did a remarkable job, and I can't commend them enough," Argabright said. "I'm happy to report everyone is safe, and we're working on fixing the problem as we speak."
Those with any additional questions are encouraged to reach out to the USD 252 offices at 620-392-5519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.