EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness for receiving a $750,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation. We’re excited about what this means for the greater Emporia community and bringing in more mental health resources to residents.
Madison High School’s Bryson Turner and Lebo High School’s Brooklyn Jones for being selected as state winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship. They are now up for a possible national winner status. Good work!
The USD 252 Honor Flight program for sending 26 military veterans to Washington, D.C. last week. We think the Honor Flight programs are wonderful experiences for our veterans. Thank you for continuing this awesome program!
Chase County High School’s football team for winning the Eight-Player I’s District 2 regional championship on Thursday. They will take on the winner of the Little River/Madison match-up.
Emporia High’s Avary Eckert and coach Rick Eckert for earning Centennial League honors. Senior Avary Eckert was named Player of the Year and Rick Eckert was awarded Coach of the Year.
