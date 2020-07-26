Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Investigative case, within city limits, 8:45 a.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 10:19 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. and Cottonwood St., 12:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, 900 E. 12th Ave., 1:08 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. South Ave. and Penny Ln., 3:15 p.m.
Elder abuse, information redacted
Juvenile problem, information redacted
Abandoned vehicle, 4200 W. Hwy. 50, 7:42 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, no address given, 12:04 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - fuel, 500 S. Commercial St., 9:23 a.m.
Fraud, 1700 Belmont Ct., 10:57 a.m.
Identity theft, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 1:46 p.m.
Fraud, 2700 W. 24th Ave., 2:47 p.m.
Theft - late report, 700 East St., 5:10 p.m.
Friday
Criminal damage, 300 W. 13th Ave., 7:29 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Injury accident, 1100 S. Hwy, 99, 5:08 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
