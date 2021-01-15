The Emporia High boys basketball team got back on the winning side of things Friday against Hayden, benefitting from plentiful foul calls in a 44-37 win.
First quarter action was hampered by frequent whistles, with teams combining for 11 fouls and a 8-5 scoreline over the first eight minutes.
A 5-0 run by the Wildcats early in the second served to tighten the contest to 11-10, but back-to-back threes from the duo of Parker Leeds and Jacob Ortega began a run for the Spartans.
With the score standing at 20-12 in Emporia’s favor a couple of minutes before half, a pair of Hayden technical fouls on close calls gifted the Spartans a 24-14 lead heading into the break.
The early difference in the slow-paced slugfest was seen at the charity stripe throughout the first two quarters, with Emporia going 8-11 from the line compared to Hayden’s 3-4 mark.
Both teams struggled to respective 6-14 and 5-14 shooting performances from the floor early, but the Spartans found a bit of consistency from deep, hitting 3-6 shots from beyond the arc.
Three-pointers and fouls shots continued to bail EHS out of trouble in the third quarter as its regular dominance inside was absent for the most part.
With the Spartans leading 39-29 with 3:39 remaining, the Wildcats last gasps served to close the gap to 39-37 just over a minute later. Looking to tie, a Hayden ball handler was called for shuffling his feet, resulting in the Wildcats’ third technical foul call of the game.
After Chance Gilpin knocked down one of two attempts with an empty lane, Hayden would fail to score in the remainder of the contest, falling victim to a late 5-0 run to fall by seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.