The No. 25 Lady Hornets will take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers at 6 p.m. today at White Auditorium.
In their last time out against No. 20 Central Missouri, the Lady Hornets fell 79-72 on Tuesday night in White Auditorium. Emporia State trailed 36-32 at the break despite getting out-rebounded 27-11 and making only three of 13 three-pointers. The Lady Hornets matched their entire first half total of made threes with 4:41 left in the third quarter when Shultz buried one to give ESU a 49-44 lead going into the media timeout. An 8-0 UCM run made it 52-49 with 3:06 left in the third and Emporia State trailed 57-55 going to the fourth quarter. Schultz hit a three-pointer to give Emporia State a 61-59 lead with 6:43 left. The Lady Hornets missed their next six shots as the Jennies went on an 11-0 run to take a 70-61 lead with 2:35 left. Emporia State was within three with 16.3 seconds left but UCM hit four of four free throws to ice the win. Tre'Zure Jobe had a game high 21 points, Karsen Schultz scored 16 points, Fredricka Sheats had 11 points and ten rebounds while Daley Handy and Ehlaina Hartman each scored ten points.
The coaches
Toby Wynn is 58-20 in his third year as the head coach of the Lady Hornets. He is the second coach to win at least 20 games and go to the NCAA Tournament in his first two years at Emporia State. He has won 407 total games after going 349-84 in 13 years at Seward CC with four Jayhawk Conference regular season championships and two Region VI Tourney titles. He is 2-0 against Lincoln.
Andrea Mize is 1-15 in her first year at Lincoln. This is her first meeting with Emporia State.
ABOUT THE LADY HORNETS
The Lady Hornets are 12-4 and ranked #25 in the WBCA Poll. They lead the MIAA in made 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage, steals, and turnover margin. Tre'Zure Jobe is leading the league in scoring and steals while Karsen Schultz is second in made three-pointers and three-point percentage.
About the Blue Tigers
Lincoln is 1-15 with the lone win a 72-46 victory over Northwest Missouri. They are seventh in the league in scoring while forcing an MIAA high 17.1 turnovers per game and have made a league high 254 free throws.
The Lady Hornets lead the all-time series 28-2 and have won 22 straight against the Blue Tigers. The last Lincoln win was a 65-61 decision on Feb. 23, 1994 in White Auditorium. Emporia State has never lost in Jason Gym.
The Lady Hornets shot just 16.7% from the three-point line but were able to grind out a 67-58 road win at Lincoln. The Lady Hornets would jump out to a 7-1 lead but could never completely put away the Blue Tigers. Emporia State led 32-25 at the half but Lincoln pulled within 32-30 with 7:40 left in the third quarter. Tre'Zure Jobe scored on four straight to push the Lady Hornet lead back to six points. The Lady Hornets hit five of six free throws in the final 1:39 to ice the victory. Jobe had 24 points while Mollie Mounsey added 16 points and a career high 12 rebounds.
Up next
The Lady Hornets travel to Jefferson City, Mo. on Saturday for the second of back to back games against the Blue Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.