The street sign that belongs at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Patrick Street has been returned.
Jeremiah and Kelly Weatherhead of Americus were driving home Tuesday night and spotted the sign in the ditch. They immediately called the Emporia Police Department and made arrangements to bring it in Wednesday morning.
The department thanked the Weatherheads for getting the sign back to the city of Emporia.
"15th and Patrick deserves to stand proud in his original location for all of Emporia to enjoy," Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage wrote in a written statement.
The sign gained attention Sunday when it was decorated with a Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, an obvious homage to Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wears jersey No. 15.
Following the Kansas City victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV Sunday, the sign went missing.
