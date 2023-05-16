Special to The Emporia Gazette
Cecilia Reeves was an artist. She lived her life surrounded by that which inspired her. It is through those inspirations that she was able to create. She loved the Southwest and its People.
A collection of Reeves’ artwork entitled “A Journey to the Southwest” is currently on display through May 27 at the Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St. The Emporia Arts Center will host an Artist’s Opening Reception for Cecilia Reeves’ Family in the Trusler Gallery from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, May 19.
Reeves’ daughter, Cheri, said they would often take trips to the Southwest to visit friends; many of whom were Native American. These cultivated friendships and way of life deeply spoke to her mother, and she felt deeply connected to the land and the People.
This love and care are seen in her work. She spent her life in Colorado, Oklahoma and finally in Kansas. Her love for the outdoors was cultivated in Colorado; she worked for the American Indians Department at the University of Oklahoma.
She loved her family in Kansas. It is through their generosity to share her talent that EAC is able to bring you this exhibition. She was a maker, an artist, a mother, grandmother, and friend. Her legacy is here in this array of artwork but also in the lives she touched.
