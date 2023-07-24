The Emporia Gazette
The City of Emporia has announced several cooling centers following heat advisories from the National Weather Service this week.
The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office lobbies are open to those in need of shelter from severe temperatures. Pets are welcome as long as they are controlled by their owners.
The National Weather Service said a heat advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday. Heat index values between 100 - 107 degrees Fahrenheit are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illness to occur.
The community is advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, and those affected should call 911.
The city would also like to encourage the community to add the list of cooling centers. For more information, contact communications manager Christine Torrens at ctorrens@emporiaks.gov.
(1) comment
No mention of where the heat centers are located. Heat exhaustion is more common than heat stroke and can be just as serious. Heat Exhaustion occurs as a result of dehydration and the victim will usually be soaking wet, have a thready pulse, feel faint and may even have a decreased level of consciousness. They need to be moved to a cool environment, laid down, clothing loosened, equipment/helmets removed, cool packs applied to the back of the neck and on the body, provided a good air flow and given water to drink. Once they recover, they must not go back to the conditions that caused the exhaustion. If treatment does not result in improvement, call 911. The measures cited in this article will help prevent heat exhaustion. Drink!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.