Carolyn Jean Nuckles of Garnett, Kansas, died Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was 58 years old.
Carolyn was born on July 24, 1965, in Galveston, Texas, the daughter of C. Gregory and Patricia (Durst) Nuckles.
Surviving family members include her wife, Hazel Stringham of Garnett, KS; sons, Jaffar (Carlie) Agha of Emporia, KS, Ibrahim Agha of Lawrence, KS, Husain (Beatriz) Agha of St. Paul, MN, Ali Agha of the United Arab Emirates; daughter, Sakeena Agha of New York, NY; stepson, Dylan Stringham of Paola, KS; brothers, Thomas (Cheryl) Nuckles of IN, Keith (Lyrka) Lawler of IL; sisters, Loretta (Bob) Fabling of TX, Delores Nuckles of TX; mother-in-law, Mary Gifford of Garnett, KS; brother-in-law, Andrew Gifford of Garnett, KS; and grandchildren, Gregory, Amelia, Elizabeth and Natalie.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Lawrence (Georgie) Nuckles.
Carolyn was the most loving and giving person. She would give anyone the shirt off her back, or her very last dollar. Carolyn’s smile and laugh could light up any room.
Funeral services will be held at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Chapel, 605 State Street, Emporia, on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:30 A.M. Private family burial will take place in Garnett, Kansas. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.