A teenage gunman fatally shot 14 children and one teacher at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Abbott identified the shooter as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Abbott said Ramos was killed by police officers responding to the scene at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
None of the victims has been identified.
Two police officers were also injured in a shootout with Ramos, but their injuries were not serious, according to the governor. Abbott said the shooter may have been carrying two guns.
Evidence suggests that Ramos acted alone, Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo told reporters.
“The crime scene is still being worked on, and again we’ll notify the parents and the families as soon as we have news for them,” Arredondo said.
The shooting started around 11:30 a.m. local time, Arredondo said, triggering a district-wide lockdown.
Most of the victims were transported to Uvalde Memorial Hospital. Two were airlifted to University Health in San Antonio, about 80 miles east, because it has a top-level trauma center. It was unclear Tuesday how many people were wounded in addition to the fatalities.
Around 2:20 p.m. local time, parents were told they could pick their children up at the nearby civic center. Robb Elementary covers grades 2 through 4 in Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.
The shooting came less than two weeks after an 18-year-old white nationalist opened fire at a majority-Black neighborhood grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and injuring three more.
“I want to put my heart out to the family members in Texas,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was at NYPD headquarters to announce the arrest of a suspect in this past weekend’s subway shooting in Manhattan. “These shootings are happening far too often, and the response is not meeting the level of threat and danger that we are experiencing, not acceptable. We will never surrender our streets to violence.”
———
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(3) comments
And already the flurry of "thoughts and prayers" are streaming out fast and furious from the GOP. Right along with, "this isn't the time for gun legislation when emotions are high."
They really don't care, never have, never will. Dead school kids don't bring them donors or income, ammo and gun sales, do.
It'd be nice if they were just up front and admit that no matter how many die (young or old alike), their answer is to have more guns (cue the calls to arm the teachers).
Good to see you're still around, my friend! Hope you're doing well!
I agree there needs to be better gun control. There also needs to be better mental health focus. I guarantee we will find out people coming out saying the young man was showing signs of mental illness. People need to speak up when they see someone who is showing signs of anger, hatred, violence and depression. I do feel we need armed police in school, not armed teachers. It is way to easy for Violent people almost always men to get in schools. I agree Republicans need to step up and recognize that guns are a big part of the problem. It’s the same with inner city violence, we as a nation need to recognize that violence in large cities has gotten out of hand.
I’m afraid I have little hope that our politicians on both the far right & far left will ever agree to do what’s right. This is why we moderates somehow need to respond as a a majority group to save this country. If there’s anyone who disagrees with that is right wing radicals, or left wing radicals. Which makes you part of the problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.