The Emporia High boys soccer team kicked off the 2021 season with a 6-1 road win over St. Marys Academy Friday evening.
Sophomore Edwin Maciel contributed a hat-trick to the cause while junior Jefry Linares had two goals and sophomore Alex Mosiman scored one.
Junior Diego Reyes and senior Alex Lemus split time in goal and each had five saves apiece in the game.
Emporia took a 2-1 lead into halftime before netting four goals in the second half.
Nathan Isermann scored St Marys Academy’s only goal.
The Spartans will have more than a week off before they return to take on Great Bend at home on Sept. 6.
