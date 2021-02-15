Due to controlled power outages and extremely cold temperatures, The City of Emporia will utilize White Auditorium (111 E. 6th Ave, Emporia, KS) as a warming station. The hours of operation will be 2/15/2021 at 5:00 PM until 8:00 AM on 02/16/2021. Those entering the warming station should enter from the 6th street entrance on the North side of the building. There will be no services provided at this location. This is a warming station only. Controlled power outages are anticipated through 02/16/2021. These outages are not anticipated to last more than one hour. However, other unplanned outages may occur due to extreme weather conditions.
The Emporia Recreation Center will be open and offering their facility as a warming station beginning Tuesday 02/16/2021- Friday 2/19/2021 (8:00 AM to 6:00 PM), if they are not impacted by power outages.
Any power outages experienced over one hour, please contact your power provider.
