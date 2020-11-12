The Flint Hills Community Health Center is denying rumors that COVID-positive employees are permitted to stay and work on-site, Thursday afternoon.
CEO Renee Hively said this is not the case.
"We do not let our employees who test positive work," she said. "They are immediately sent home to isolate."
Some employees, including Hively, had been working on "modified quarantine" to allow for services to remain open. Quarantine is used for individuals who have been identified as a close contact to a COVID-positive individual, but have not shown symptoms or tested positive themselves.
The health center was identified as a COVID hot spot last week after five employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This has resulted in shifting of duties as employees and Lyon County Public Health officials work to keep the drive-thru COVID testing line open.
Earlier this week, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced that health care providers who are COVID-19 positive would be allowed to come to work and care for patients with the virus due to a lack of backup staffing. Hospitals in the state were reported to be at 100% capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.