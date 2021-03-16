After going virtual last year the ever popular Flint Hills Technical College Foundation Benefit and Auction is going back to a face to face format this year. The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. April 23 will be held at William L. White Civic Auditorium.
“We are encouraging people to get their tickets early because we are limited to 250 attendees at this time,” Amy Little, Alumni and Annual Fund Coordinator said. “That number may increase as we get closer but for the time being we are planning for 250.”
FHTC has been working closely with the Lyon County Health Department to ensure the event is safe and in compliance with all county regulations regarding COVID. Little says there will be temperature checks upon entering the event, social distancing, mask requirements and hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the facility, the safety precautions most have come to expect. In addition to the safety protocols the gala and auction will also feature plenty of fun and exciting items to bid on.
This year there will be a live auction hosted by Ron Thomas as well as a silent auction. To provide more space the silent auction items will be on display in the Little Theater. Auction items include a puppy, artwork from local artists, Emporia restaurant packages and an opportunity to be a judge of The Cut, a food competition featuring FHTC culinary arts students.
We can also confirm Evora Wheeler pies will be available for bidding as well. Bidding is made easy by using mobile bidding, allowing users to bid on their phones rather than going back and forth to check bids in person.
The event will feature a plated dinner this year rather than a buffet. All of the food items will be prepared by the culinary arts students. Students will also be assisting with the event as usual. Rather than having tables seat eight, this year each table will only have six guests. Tables will be spaced six feet apart. All seating will be reserved.
“We are excited to be able to hold an in person event again and have people together,” Mike Crouch, Vice President of Advancement said. “We have worked closely with the health department because we want to be responsible and to make sure everyone is healthy and safe not just for our event but for other events in the future.”
Funds raised from the gala and auction benefit FHTC students directly. Over the years, funds raised have provided for numerous scholarships, giving students an opportunity to obtain their education and change their futures.
Crouch says the event would not be possible without the support of event sponsors. Sauder Custom Fabrication is the presenting sponsor this year. Numerous other sponsors donate funds and auction items to support the college and students.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets soon as space is limited. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://e.givesmart.com/events/eFg/ or contacting the college directly. Attendees are also encouraged to pre-register for bidding, this will prevent them from having to wait in line to check in for the auction.
“We are very thankful to the health department for working with us to make this event safe,” Little said. “They have been very accommodating and know this is to benefit our students and it is for a good cause. We are looking forward to seeing everyone and sharing the evening.”
