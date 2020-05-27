After having no COVID-19 cases in several weeks, Greenwood County Public Health Officer Vickie Lindsey-Ross has confirmed six positive cases Wednesday.
Lindsey-Ross issued three separate press releases throughout the day, each with two new cases. The last release specified the new cases are related to other positive cases in the county.
The six new positive cases are four females and two males. The females are ages 10-20, 20-30, 40-50 and 60-70. The males are between the ages of 20-30 and 70-80.
All are at their respective homes in quarantine.
These six new cases add to the three cases earlier this year, bringing Greenwood County's total to nine positives.
