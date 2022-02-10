Timothy Charles Valentine was born on July 15, 1969 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Larry and Diane Valentine. His family moved to Liberty, Missouri in 1972, and then to Emporia, Kansas in 1985, graduating Emporia High School in Emporia, KS in 1988.
Tim had a lifetime of interest in Naval Vessels and joined the US Navy after high school. Tim served in the Navy from 1988-1992 on the Battleship USS IOWA, and was aboard during the gun turret explosion on April 19, 1989 in which 47 fellow sailors lost their lives. He later served aboard the USS Eisenhower, and then served aboard the USS La Salle during Operation Desert Storm.
After returning from the Navy, Tim used the G.I. Bill and attended Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. He graduated in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He later attended Johnson County Community College and completed paralegal training. After college, Tim had a long career in retail, working at Montgomery Wards, Sears, Jones, Macys, and JCPenney.
Tim was gifted in mathematics, especially geometry. He was also mechanically inclined. Other interests include visiting museums, particularly the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. He cherished his time with family and kept detailed notes about gatherings. Tim was also a loving and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Tim is survived by his dearly loved twin brother, Mark Valentine; sister, Ann Valentine-Duncan (Steve); niece and god-daughter, Hannah Carter (Clayton Carter); nieces, Leila Valentine, Charlotte Valentine, and Elise Valentine; nephews, Nicholas Casertano, Christian Casertano, and William Valentine; aunts, Janet Valentine Rasmussen, Joy Nichols-Bohlin, and Nancy Valentine; cousins, Chad Valentine, Amy Spargo, Elizabeth Bryla, Beth Matthews, Bret Valentine, Carolyn Shopovick, Brenda Valentine, Holly Kabler, Laura Heckathorn, and Daniel Valentine.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, The Reverend Larry Valentine and mother Diane Valentine; paternal grandparents, Fredrick and Leila Valentine; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Nichols.
Tim was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Emporia, KS. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the church.
Cremation is planned. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, 828 Commercial Street, Emporia, KS 66801. Inurnment will be in Wisconsin at a later date.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
