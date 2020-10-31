Guests gathered at the site of Community National Bank & Trust’s new 701 Merchant St. location for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and sculpture dedication, Thursday afternoon.
CNB President and CEO Dan Mildfelt expressed his excitement regarding the bank’s aesthetic and location, saying it combined with its nearby art piece to coalesce with downtown Emporia’s recent updates and renovations.
“You absolutely have such a gorgeous downtown, and it’s been a pleasure throughout the last several years to spend so much more time here …” he said. “All the restorations and the brand new buildings that have occurred here are just remarkable.”
The new bank was constructed under the guidance of local contractors, which prioritized the use of area artisans and businesses throughout the completion of the project. Ground on the facility was initially broken in October 2019, with a goal of having it open to the public by the summer of 2020 before delays were experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A special thanks goes out to our customers who have been so very patient throughout the construction process, to BG Consultants, Bruce Davis Construction, SR Coffman [Construction], Mark II [Lumber], the EHS Historic Building Group, J. Frank [Inc. Crane Service], Scott’s Welding, Plumbing by Spellman, the City of Emporia, Emporia Main Street and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce,” said CNB Emporia President Carla Barnett.
In thanking all those involved with sprucing up the new site, Barnett paid special recognition to Kansas City-based artist Jacob Burmood, who offered attendees insight on his eye-catching, abstract piece located just outside the bank’s front doors. Creating the 10-foot, polished, metallic sculpture — aptly entitled “Perpetual Motion” — involved over 600 hours of labor from concept to finished product, he said.
“Basically, the way that I create these is by doing a three-dimensional drawing out of steel wire,” Burmood said. “So, the edges of this sculpture are pretty much where the wire is at. I create three planes that all flow together, and from there I flesh it out and go over that with a mixture of aluminum powder and resin to create a cold-cast aluminum sculpture … [My inspiration] has pretty much always come from the same source. It started out with me trying to capture the ephemeral mindset that you’re in when you’re dancing. That’s where all the movement comes from.”
Burmood said he was thrilled just to have his sculpture featured in such a prominent area, and maintains hope that it will help pave the way for the installment of more downtown art pieces in the future.
“I think it’s valuable for people to be exposed to works that they maybe would never come across otherwise,” Burmood said. “There’s a huge population in every community that doesn’t have the time or the inclination to go to galleries and museums, so to put a piece out there where it can be a part of people’s everyday lives is an important part of getting them interested in new artforms.”
Emporia’s new CNB location is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and can be contacted at 620-341-7400.
