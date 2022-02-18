Mary J. Daily Clemmer, 93, of Tampa, KS formerly of Emporia passed on February 14, 2022.
Mary was born on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928 in Neosho Rapids, KS to Charles and Mary Bills Daily. She graduated from Emporia High School and was married to James E. Clemmer, on November 19, 1946. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Tampa, KS.
Mary was survived by three of her sons, Ronald E. of Tampa; Donald A. & Staci; Dale Lee, both of Salina; daughter-in-law, Mary G., Salina and sister, Jo Anne Fowler, Emporia; eight grandchildren, Katherine (Kathi) & Nyle Sutton, Topeka; Shawn & Karin Clemmer, Salina; Dahn & Chris Walker, Salina; Charles (Charlie) & Heather Clemmer, Lincolnville; Cassie Clemmer & Christopher Dean (fiance’), Salina; Gwen Robinson; Lisa Robinson, both of Chico, CA.; Teresa Robinson, Salina; twenty-one great-grandchildren, Alex, Meaghan, Kyle, Abigail (Abbie) & Ryan Sutton; Blayke & Seth Clemmer; Cierra, Corbin & Kai Walker; Kaylie Clemmer, Lexis & Kaigen Brewer; Christian & Connor Carter, Cale Temmel, Christopher Dean Jr.; Elexis Carin & Dennis; Jakob Robinson & Ricki (fiance’); Julianne Martinez & Jason; Jade Robinson & Jimmy (fiance’); four great-great grandchildren, Masson, Maddux, Rayton and Axel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; son, James B. Clemmer; two grandchildren, Amy & James Andrew Clemmer; one great-grandchild, Jessica Robinson; six sisters and five brothers.
Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tampa with the Rev. Clark M. Davis officiating. Interment 1:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Hope cemetery in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at
