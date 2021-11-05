Sonia Lea (Mann) Koslosky, 62, died November 2, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She was born August 31, 1959, in Emporia to Richard and Dolores (Maxwell) Mann. Sonia graduated from Chase County High School in 1977 and was part of the first ever girls basketball team to win State. She graduated from Emporia State University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. While living in Aurora, IL, Sonia was an active and involved member of her church, Village Bible Church. Sonia enjoyed baking and made her sister and nieces wedding cakes. She also enjoyed attending her nieces and nephews ball games and moved back to Kansas last year to be closer to family.
On July 24, 1999, she married John I. Koslosky. They shared 22 years of marriage.
Sonia is survived by: husband, John, of the home; siblings, Tony Mann of Cottonwood Falls, Tammy Jirak and husband Jeff of Marion; brother-in-law, Michael Koslosky and wife Ann Marie of Powhatan, VA; nieces and nephews, Jared Mann, Jordan Ingalls, Anne Jirak, Megan Jirak, Joel Jirak, Michael Koslosky Jr., Kayla Koslosky, Joseph Koslosky; and great nieces and nephews, Carter Mann, Max Mann, Janae Ingalls and Wade Ingalls.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Elmdale United Methodist Church, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Point Cemetery, Cedar Point. Family will greet friends from 4-5:30 Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Village Bible Church or Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse), in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
