By definition, a democracy is a government by the people. This means taking the best ideas from disparate communities to improve life for us all. Unfortunately, in 2021 we have become a divided nation on many issues, putting our democracy at risk.
One of the most divisive issues today is the mandate for COVID-19 vaccines. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden, acting through a combination of executive orders and new federal rules, mandated vaccinations for health care workers, federal contractors and federal workers. Mr. Biden signed an executive order requiring all executive branch employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated, with no exception to test out of the requirement. For states, he urged mandating school staff and teachers to be inoculated.
Biden’s mandate follows a serious crisis in this country based more on politics than science. Fewer than 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated. As a consequence, emergency rooms in hospitals across this country are filled with COVID-19 patients who are not vaccinated, crowding out the victims of stroke, heart attacks, and trauma who depend on immediate attention.
It is apparent that many American adults have decided NOT to seek vaccinations, and the result has been the spread of the pandemic. It’s like a family with teenagers who are told to be home at a specified time but fail to follow these instructions designed to protect them. Youth often make decisions that are harmful to themselves, and parents must step in to enforce rules for the good of the child and maintenance of a healthy family.
Likewise, adults sometimes act in opposition to their own welfare and the welfare of others in their community. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top medical advisor for the pandemic, has said, “When you have 75 to 80 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated, who don’t get vaccinated, you’re going to have a dynamic of continual smoldering spread of the infection.”
Asked why they refuse vaccination, many people express fear of the vaccine — that it is unsafe — or cite some theory that has no scientific basis. While refusal puts individuals at risk, it also prolongs the economic impact this virus has had on our entire society.
Like the teenager in the example above, some adults make decisions to their detriment. Sometimes, too, people don’t want to be told what to do. Some of the anti-vaxxers do not understand that their decision impacts other people in a negative manner. Those who are not vaccinated are filling hospital emergency rooms across this country, and other people needing treatment for other illnesses cannot receive the treatment they need. Unvaccinated people also can contract the virus and pass it to others.
Some adults are so consumed with their own interests, they do not consider how their behavior affects others. The objective should be to put others before ourselves; we must remember that we are a part of our American society, which requires us to take responsibility for the welfare of others.
The U.S. Constitution suggests the society that we want to have: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
To have a country working together (“a more perfect union”) and to care for each other’s health and well-being (“promote the general welfare”) and still enjoy our freedom (“secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity”), we must assume responsibility for our own actions and their impact on others.
It seems that in today’s world, many of our leaders have strayed from the concept that we are a people working together to provide a just society that promotes the general welfare of all.
This self-centered attitude seems dominant in this country, as noted by former President George W. Bush during a recognition of the Sept. 11 attack: “A malign force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures. So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together.”
However, Mr. Bush recalled how we came together after 9/11: “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab for a neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another.”
Among the recent positive trends Mr. Bush cited was this: “At a time when some viewed the rising generation as individualistic and decadent, I saw young people embrace an ethic of service and rise to selfless action. That is the nation I know.”
Mr. Bush then concluded on a positive note: “This is not mere nostalgia; it is the truest version of ourselves. It is what we have been — and what we can be again.”
We must make decisions that contribute to the health and well-being of others in order to protect the health of our community and our economy. Not doing so results in the bitterness and name-calling that has been common in recent years.
We can do better — and we must.
