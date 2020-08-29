Major Jay Wilks Cowan of Gilbert, Arizona, died in August of 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was 76.
Jay served in the Air Force as a Computer Systems Officer and also as a War Plans Officer.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka. Koup Family Funeral Home in Eureka has the arrangements.
