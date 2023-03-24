Olive Annie Kipfer Vaughn

February 1, 1932 - September 13, 2022
Olive, known by most as Annie, was the daughter of Cecil William Kipfer and Olive Ione Clopton Kipfer. Annie grew up on her parents farm outside of Madison, surrounded by family and life long friends. A place she would always call, ‘out home’. She was a classical pianist and music lover. From a young age she played for weddings, plays and many social events in Madison. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949, attended Emporia State College and married her high school sweetheart, James Vaughn, in 1952. She taught kindergarten before she and James started a family. They were married for over 70 years.
She is predeceased by her beloved son, David; her adored daughter, Lorri Kay; and her beautiful granddaughter, Holly Marie. She is survived by her husband, James; her sons, Barrett (Billie), Steven (Mary), and Paul Vaughn; daughter, MaryAnn Heller (Joshua); 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a strong, loving, devoted mother and wife. Someone that took great pride and care as a matriarch. She will be forever cherished and missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.