Approximately 7,000 acres of land were burned during an out of control grass fire that threatened Cedar Point, Wednesday.
No human injuries were reported, but Chase County Sheriff Rich Dorneker said "a few head of cattle" were loss in the blaze as well as two abandoned houses.
"Cedar Point fire will monitor the area to maintain containment," Dorneker said in a post to social media Wednesday. "Thanks for all the crews that responded to assist in containing this fire with the weather conditions today."
Dorneker first alerted residents of the encroaching fire around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. At the time, the fire was traveling east toward Cedar Point.
According to KWCH, the first reports of fire came in around 2:30 p.m. northeast of Burns in southeast Marion County. Strong winds and dry conditions made it difficult for fire crews from Butler, Chase and Marion counties to contain the quickly spreading blaze.
KWCH reported the Kansas Forest Service used its air tanker to provide additional support.
Chase County has been under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service.
