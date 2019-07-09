Vicki Lynne Rude, 63, of Emporia, Kansas passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Vicki was born August 26, 1955 in Topeka the daughter of Glen and Margaret (Lovett) Bazil. She was a receptionist at AAA Glass in Emporia. Vicki was a member of the Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion Auxiliary, and the Women’s Bowling Association. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, the Kansas City Chiefs and spending time with family and friends.
Vicki is survived by her father, Glen Bazil of Emporia; son, Paul Phillips and wife Kylie of Gardner, Kansas; brother, Leon Bazil and wife Kaysey of Emporia; and sister, Cheri Tyson and husband Marlen of Emporia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Young and her mother, Margaret Bazil.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Bob Robison of the First Christian Church in Madison, Kansas will be officiating. Cremation is to follow the service. Inurnment will be in the Alpine Cemetery at Melvern Lake at a later date. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter or the Emporia High School Bowling Team and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
