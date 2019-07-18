Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, 500 Union St., 12:53 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 1100 Merchant St., 4:54 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 6:09 p.m.
Agency assist, 600 Lawrence St., 6:43 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 400 Mechanic St., 8:48 p.m.
Wednesday
Traffic hazard, 300 Commercial St., 3:10 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Attempt to locate, 1100 St., 4:54 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Fraud, 2000 W. 12th Ave., 8:27 a.m.
Theft - late report, 100 S. Constitution St., 10:23 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1100 East St., 5:27 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Structure fire, 3200 Main St., Miller, 9:45 a.m.
Courts
Manuel Ortiz, 2920 Melrose Pl., Suspended driver's license, unsafe tires, July 12
Michael A. Starr, 1418 West St., Careless driving, July 13
Mary J. Bedlien, 1063 Road 135, Right turn at intersection, July 13
Mackenzie R. McPeck, 3116 Winston Pl., Manhattan, Obstruction, July 13
Cody L.A. McClure, 736 E. 12th Ave., Huffing, July 13
Thanh T. Do, 1532 Peyton St., Suspended driver's license, stop sign violation, July 13
Pamela S. James, 125 S. Chestnut St., Reckless driving, July 13
Linda L. Estrada, 109 S. Neosho St., No proof insurance, expired tag, July 13
Aaron J. Schoettle, 701 State St., Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, July 13
Rhonda L. Gunn, 927 N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Suspended driver's license, expired tag, July 14
Luis Parada, 1306 East St., No driver's license, improper turn, July 15
Ubaldo Perez, 2237 Prairie St., No driver's license, no proof insurance, no tag, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, July 16
Karena J. Mitchell, 1002 Congress St., Driving under the influence, criminal trespass, July 17
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
