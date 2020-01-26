An Emporia realtor was surprised with a rare and big-time award Saturday night in Mayetta.
Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate's Jamie Sauder was received the Distinguished Service Award at the Sunflower Association of REALTORS, Inc. Annual Meeting at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The award has only been bestowed upon 12 individuals in the past 30 years, according to a post on Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate's Facebook page.
"A lot of work goes on behind the scenes in our business, and Jamie has been a leader not only in our community, but also in the real estate profession," reads the post. "It's not always easy, and sometimes not popular, but his commitment to our community is real and passionate and sincere. It was truly awesome to see him rewarded for all of his work for the betterment of the industry in our State."
The Sunflower Association of REALTORS, Inc. represents more than 600 realtor professionals. Its mission is to "enhance and safeguard its members' business environment and the benefits of private property rights."
