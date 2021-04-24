The Emporia State Jazz Ensemble held its first outdoor spring concert on the lawn north of Beach Music Hall, Wednesday evening.
Under the direction of Gary Ziek, the ensemble continues the long tradition of jazz education and performance at ESU. The band plays “a wide variety of literature, ranging from the classic jazz of Count Basie and Duke Ellington to the contemporary sounds of Gordon Goodwin and Bob Florence.” They have performed with jazz artists such as Frank Mantooth, Bob Bowman, Doug Talley, Arthur Lipner, Robert McCurdy, Rick DiMuzio, Arthur White, and Randy Hamm.
The next outdoor concert is 6 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn north of Beach Music Hall.
Seating is first-come, first-served. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. Please mask up and maintain social distance guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.