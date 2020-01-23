WIBW-TV reported Thursday afternoon that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was investigating an officer involved shooting which happened about 20 miles south of Emporia.
According to the report, the KBI is saying the shooting happened north of the Matfield Green rest stop. One person was shot and taken to a Wichita hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Topeka TV station. No officers were believed to be injured.
Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol told WIBW that the incident started as a chase about 12 miles south of where it ended, near mile-marker 107 — which is 20 miles south of the Emporia toll gate.
We will have more on this story as it develops.
