The Emporia Gazette
Two people were transported to Newman Regional Health for minor injuries following a single vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Road F Tuesday evening.
According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Hardin, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m., when 25-year-old John Contreras of Council Grove was travling north on Road F. Contreras left the roadway, believing he was giving an oncoming vehicle room to pass. His vehicle ended up in the east ditch facing north.
Contreras and his passenger, Shealee Benora Crosby, were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident. Both were transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment of their injuries.
Hardin said Americus first responders and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to the scene.
